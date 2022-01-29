Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $518.71 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $518.71 million and $18.52 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00290250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,519,716 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.