T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Shares of TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

