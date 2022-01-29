T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,747,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $149.81. 2,641,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

