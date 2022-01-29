Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $222.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

