Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Takung Art by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKAT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 362,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.99. Takung Art has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 105.51% and a negative net margin of 171.42%.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

