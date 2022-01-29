TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 923,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 182,396 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $10,052,000. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,044,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,958,000 after buying an additional 2,408,425 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.