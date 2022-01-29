Tao Capital Management LP Takes $1.97 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Denali Therapeutics makes up about 0.5% of Tao Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

