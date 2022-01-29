Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Get Target alerts:

TGT opened at $217.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Target by 43.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Target by 62.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.