TD Securities Trims Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Target Price to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUG. Cormark decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

LUG opened at C$9.01 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$8.82 and a one year high of C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.