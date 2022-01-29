Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,726 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 231,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,309,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

