Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RETA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

RETA stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $906.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

