Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,573 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.92 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

