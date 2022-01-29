Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Heska were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $132.02 on Friday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $125.16 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 694.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

