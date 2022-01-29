Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $444,000 Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yelp were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Yelp by 661.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

