Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,634 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 258.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of EDIT opened at $17.43 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

