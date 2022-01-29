Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.07 on Friday. Sovos Brands Inc has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOVO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

