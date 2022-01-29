Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

