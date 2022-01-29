Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Piper Sandler

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.68.

Shares of TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.44. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

