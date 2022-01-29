Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Earnings Results

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

TBNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 15,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.