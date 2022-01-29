Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.

Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,926. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

