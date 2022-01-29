Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $313.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $262.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 63.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,033.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $890.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.