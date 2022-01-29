Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $177.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

