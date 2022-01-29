Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $206.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

