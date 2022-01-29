TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

TFS Financial stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.67%.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.