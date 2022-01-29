The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BX opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.30.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

