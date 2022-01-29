The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 83.5% in January

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRTG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.