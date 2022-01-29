The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $303.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.80 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.29 and its 200 day moving average is $333.19.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

