The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $28.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.
NYSE HPP opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -385.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26.
In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
