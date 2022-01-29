The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $28.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -385.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.