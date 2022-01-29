The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP James Turoff Sells 5,402 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Turoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06.

Shares of HSY opened at $196.83 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $202.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.