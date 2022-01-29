The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Trimmed by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

HD stock opened at $366.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

