The Macerich Company (MAC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 3rd

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 79.8% over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of 1,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.85 on Friday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Macerich by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Macerich by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.