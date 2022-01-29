The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $64,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

