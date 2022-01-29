The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:TMG opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.75) on Thursday. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.65.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.