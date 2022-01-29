The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Mosaic worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 83.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

