The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Amundi acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $588,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.50. 9,494,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,801,773. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

