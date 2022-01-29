The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.38% of St. Joe worth $207,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 71.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $45.72 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.