The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 360 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.