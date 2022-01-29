The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Boosted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.60 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

