TheStreet Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to D+

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $184.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 1-year low of $171.86 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

