TheStreet Upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

