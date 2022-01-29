Thore Cash Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $11,468.00 and approximately $79,565.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00290765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002126 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

