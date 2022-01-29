Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXG. Cormark dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.73.

TXG opened at C$12.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

