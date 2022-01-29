Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $120.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMTNF. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

