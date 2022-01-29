Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$121.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$121.39.

TIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 over the last three months.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$106.15. The company had a trading volume of 209,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$110.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.12. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$85.68 and a 52-week high of C$115.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.