Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Director Sells C$16,463.00 in Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Director Carl Hansen sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$16,463.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,617.
Shares of Torrent Capital stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$27.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.37.
About Torrent Capital
