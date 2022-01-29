Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Director Sells C$16,463.00 in Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Director Carl Hansen sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$16,463.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,617.

Shares of Torrent Capital stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$27.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.37.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

