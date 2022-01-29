TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in January

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 873,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:TPGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 266,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $34.28.
In related news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,238,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,246,790.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
