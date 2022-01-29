Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

TSCO traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $214.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,897. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.67. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.