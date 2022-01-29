Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Shares Down 1.7%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF)’s share price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

