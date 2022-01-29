TransUnion Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

NYSE TRU opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 209.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $129,027,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

