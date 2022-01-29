TRAVA.FINANCE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $171,544.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $3.27 million and $171,544.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.93 or 0.06766311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,604.24 or 0.99901299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054333 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 407,502,737 coins.

